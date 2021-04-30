65.7 F
The Villages
Friday, April 30, 2021
Mary “Patsy” Donaghue

By Staff Report

Mary “Patsy” (Hansen) Donaghue, 81, died on April 22, 2021.

Patsy was born on October 4, 1939, to Mary O’Toole Hansen and Hans “John” Hansen, in New York City.  She is survived by her children Chris, Karen, and Kelly Flanagan, grandchildren Damien and Kaley McDevitt, brother Thomas Hansen, and her ex-husband Peter Flanagan whom she was married to for 22 years.

She remarried June 22, 1986 to John Donaghue and was married for 26 years until John died in 2012.  Patsy will be joining John along with her four sisters, Margaret (“Margie”), Anna, Barbara, and Delores as well as her ride or die, Cousin Margaret.  Cousin Margaret called Patsy “home” on her birthday for a celebration with her and the rest of the Hansen sisters where we are sure White Russian and Orange Creamsicle drinks are overflowing and Patsy is dancing once again, which was one of her last wishes.

Patsy was huge on community.  She served in the Columbiettes, the sister associations to the Knights of Columbus, and coordinated events that would contribute to charitable purposes as well as serving as the Treasurer.  One of her more notable community contributions was organizing an annual Christmas Party for the neighborhood children at the Donemay Pub in Inwood.  John and she served as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus where they handed out a gift to the children.

Patsy made the best pot roast, Irish soda bread, cheesecake, and was “hands down best meatball maker in the universe.”  She loved dancing, bingo, bowling, collectibles (dolls, plates, coins, you name it she collected it), playing cards, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, so much so she kept her Christmas tree up for the past five years.

The funeral will take place May 6, 2021 at Riverdale Funeral Home, 5044 Broadway, New York, NY 10034, from 11am – 1pm followed by burial at The Gate of Heaven.  In lieu of flowers please donate to Mary “Patsy” Donaghue’s favorite charity St. Jude’s Children Hospital in her memory at

https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=7032925&pg=personal&fr_id=39300

 

