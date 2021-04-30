Roseate Spoonbill On Bridge At Belle Glade

Here is a beautiful roseate spoonbill sitting on a bridge on the Belle Glade Calusa golf course. Thanks to Janet Rossini for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
