Herman F. Leonard, “Bud,” of The Villages, Florida passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021. He was 88 years old. He was born in Lackawanna, New York on December 28, 1932 to the late Herman and Anna Leonard.

Bud was a proud veteran of The United States Air Force and served for 4 years spending 2 of those years overseas during the Korean Conflict.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Margaret Leonard; children, Timothy Leonard (Martha), Susan Stamates (Tim), Patrick Leonard (Ivette), and Deborah Leonard; 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Bud and Margaret moved to The Villages 20 years ago where they enjoyed retirement together. He loved to draw and paint pictures and was also a member of the classical music club here in The Villages.

A viewing will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 10 am to 12 pm, located at Hiers-Baxley Funeral and Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, Florida. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery.