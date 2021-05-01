His master replied, ‘well done good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Enter into the joy of your Master!’

Matthew 25:23.

Steve Robert Popson Jr. entered into his eternal life and into his Master’s joy April 19, 2021.

Steve was born August 16, 1968 in Memphis, TN to Steve and Mary Lou (Zello) Popson. He is predeceased by both of his parents. Steve is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Swart) Popson of Summerfield, FL; his three children, Garrick Popson of AZ, and Zachary and Hannah Popson of Belleview, FL; his siblings, Douglas (Katie) Popson of Fruitland Park, FL, and Summer (Travis) Lynn of Summerfield, FL; as well as many other family and friends.

After high school, Steve enlisted in the Navy and served the United States of America for four years. But his service did not end there. Steve loved serving the friends and family that he cared deeply about and that cared deeply about him. He always greeted folks with a smile on his face and a heart open to give and to love. Steve was a true disciple of Jesus Christ.

Steve was employed by ASG and took great pleasure in maintaining the grounds at The Villages Polo Fields. He loved being outdoors and spent many hours in service to others, doing yard work and handyman duties. Steve was an active member at Village View Community Church in Summerfield, working in the sound booth for worship services and volunteering wherever needed.

Among his many interests, taking photographs of the sunrise was one of Steve’s favorites. A man who considered every morning a “clean slate”, Steve never hesitated to capture God’s new day in a photograph. Steve’s most cherished time was that which he spent with his children Zachary and Hannah, and “getting lost” with his wife, Cherie. Steve also enjoyed reading the Bible, worshiping, going to the beach, amusement parks, and attending family gatherings.

There will be a Celebration of Life in honor of Steve at Village View Community Church in Summerfield, FL on May 15, 2021 at 11:00 am. Steve’s final resting place will be The Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to JDRF. (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation)

Steve loved well and was well-loved by many. Rest in peace, faithful servant. You will be missed!!