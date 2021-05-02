South Sumter High School FFA advisor in running for top Florida honor

The South Sumter High School Future Farmers of America advisor is a finalist for the 2021 Florida FFA Advisor of the Year Award.

Tim Edwards of South Sumter High School is among five FFA advisors in the running for the honor.

The purpose of the FFA Advisor of the Year award is to recognize educators who have made a positive difference in the lives of their students. Individuals nominated must have taught for at least three years and have provided outstanding service to their FFA chapter, agricultural industry and agricultural education. The state winner will be announced during the 93rd Florida FFA State Convention at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

The other finalists are:

• Matthew Dettloff, Chiefland Middle FFA Chapter

• Brittany Coleman, Durant FFA Chapter

• Jill Huesman, Fort White FFA Chapter

• Tori Lyons, Lafayette FFA Chapter