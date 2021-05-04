91.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 4, 2021
type here...

4 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida nears 9 million residents vaccinated

By Larry D. Croom

Four more local residents have died of COVID-19 as vaccines for the virus among Floridians neared the 9-million mark on Tuesday.

All four of the latest local fatalities were in Lake County. They are among the 1,870 deaths in the tri-county area, the 36,102 in Florida and the 577,845 across the country, statistics from the Florida Department of Health and Johns Hopkins University show.

On Tuesday, Florida was reporting 8,959,355 vaccines given to Sunshine State residents, with 6,420,478 receiving both doses. A total of more than 14.8 million doses of the vaccines have been administered across the state, according to the Florida Department of Health.

In the tri-county area, 383,469 people have been vaccinated, with 302,923 receiving both doses. Those break down as:

  • Sumter County: 83,545 people vaccinated, 70,913 both doses;
  • Lake County: 165,904 people vaccinated, 129,360 both doses; and
  • Marion County: 134,020 people vaccinated, 102,650 both doses.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,249,535 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,682 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 2,207,422 are residents. A total of 84,879 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 32,430 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 36,102 deaths and 91,169 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 17 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 7 for a total of 4,626;
  • Leesburg up 8 for a total of 4,423;
  • Lady Lake up 1 for a total of 1,708; and
  • Summerfield up 1 for a total of 1,921.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 69,826 – increase of 115
  • Deaths: 1,870
  • Hospitalizations: 4,272

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,307 – increase of 13
  • Deaths: 275
  • Hospitalizations: 579
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,257), Wildwood (1,088), Bushnell (1,036), Coleman (852) and Oxford (541).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 29,526 – increase of 58
  • Deaths: 637
  • Hospitalizations: 1,528
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,916), Leesburg (4,423), Eustis (2,585), Mount Dora (2,155) and Tavares (2,036). The Villages also is reporting 186 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 30,993 – increase of 44
  • Deaths: 958
  • Hospitalizations: 2,165
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (22,663), Summerfield (1,921), Dunnellon (1,435), Belleview (1,366) and Silver Springs (684). The Villages also is reporting 183 cases.

Headlines

AED alerts in The Villages restored after weeklong suspension

News
Alerts to AED responders in 230 neighborhoods were suspended for a least a week, possibly due to paperwork, until they were restored Tuesday afternoon. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more

Long-awaited Earth Fare grocery store projects summer opening date

Business
The long-awaited Earth Fare grocery store has projected a summer opening date at Lady Lake Commons. We've got details.
Read more

Popular Villages restauranteur opening new eatery in Brownwood Paddock Square

Business
A Villages restauranteur with a proven track record of success is planning to open a new eatery based on a new concept in Brownwood Paddock Square.
Read more

PepperTree Apartments in Wildwood one step closer to doubling in size

News
PepperTree Apartments on U.S. 301 is a step closer to nearly doubling in size after a site plan for a major expansion was recommended for approval Tuesday at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board.
Read more

Villager named to zoning board as apartment lawsuit looms in Lady Lake

News
A Villager has been appointed to the Lady Lake Planning and Zoning Board as a recent recommendation on apartments at town square looms large in a lawsuit.
Read more

More Headlines

4 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida nears 9 million residents vaccinated

Health
Four more local residents have died of COVID-19 as vaccines for the virus among Floridians neared the 9-million mark on Tuesday.
Read more

County Road 466 set for overnight lane closure near Morse Boulevard

News
There will be a temporary overnight lane closure tonight, Tuesday, May 4 on eastbound County Road 466, near Morse Boulevard.
Read more

Pair of women arrested after vehicle strays onto railroad tracks in Wildwood

Crime
A pair of women was arrested after their vehicle strayed onto railroad tracks in Wildwood.
Read more

Summerfield man chased down after bolting from deputies at mattress store

Crime
A Summerfield man was chased down after bolting from Sumter County sheriff’s deputies at a mattress store.
Read more

Curious about the value of your hidden treasures?

Business
Jewelry Design will be hosting National Rarities, America's most trusted estate buyers, in May.
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeNewsletterObituariesBreaking NewsLetters to the EditorPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballBusinessHealth