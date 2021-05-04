4 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida nears 9 million residents vaccinated

Four more local residents have died of COVID-19 as vaccines for the virus among Floridians neared the 9-million mark on Tuesday.

All four of the latest local fatalities were in Lake County. They are among the 1,870 deaths in the tri-county area, the 36,102 in Florida and the 577,845 across the country, statistics from the Florida Department of Health and Johns Hopkins University show.

On Tuesday, Florida was reporting 8,959,355 vaccines given to Sunshine State residents, with 6,420,478 receiving both doses. A total of more than 14.8 million doses of the vaccines have been administered across the state, according to the Florida Department of Health.

In the tri-county area, 383,469 people have been vaccinated, with 302,923 receiving both doses. Those break down as:

Sumter County: 83,545 people vaccinated, 70,913 both doses;

Lake County: 165,904 people vaccinated, 129,360 both doses; and

Marion County: 134,020 people vaccinated, 102,650 both doses.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,249,535 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,682 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 2,207,422 are residents. A total of 84,879 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 32,430 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 36,102 deaths and 91,169 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 17 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 7 for a total of 4,626;

Leesburg up 8 for a total of 4,423;

Lady Lake up 1 for a total of 1,708; and

Summerfield up 1 for a total of 1,921.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 69,826 – increase of 115

Deaths: 1,870

Hospitalizations: 4,272

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 9,307 – increase of 13

Deaths: 275

Hospitalizations: 579

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,257), Wildwood (1,088), Bushnell (1,036), Coleman (852) and Oxford (541).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 29,526 – increase of 58

Deaths: 637

Hospitalizations: 1,528

Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,916), Leesburg (4,423), Eustis (2,585), Mount Dora (2,155) and Tavares (2,036). The Villages also is reporting 186 cases.

MARION COUNTY