Elsa Maria Beach, age 75, of 16755 SE 80th Cloverwood Terrace, The Villages, Florida, passed away May 2, 2021, at her home after battling ovarian cancer and Alzheimer’s.

Born May 28, 1945, in Caracas, Venezuela, the daughter of Josephine Mancuso and William Franco-Velez. Elsa’s life was devoted to helping others. She graduated from Loyola nursing school and spent her career in hospitals, home-health, and administering pic-lines to HIV patients. Elsa had the courage of a lion, the heart of an angel, and the fierceness of a warrior. Elsa loved her family, music, dancing, her Catholic faith, tennis, and golf. She loved to do word searches and Sudokus. Her favorite time was spent spoiling her grandchildren and dancing at the square with her beloved husband Ray. She will live in our hearts forever and she is leading the conga line in heaven.

She is survived by her husband Ray, her children Marielle Michalopoulos, Alexandra Mead, and Alfonso Picon, her step-children Monika Hernandez, Debbie Graff, and Steve Beach, her grandchildren: Cassandra Mead, Sabrina Mead, Anthony Michalopoulos, Dani Michalopoulos, Joey Picon, and Hailey Picon, Hector Jr. Hernandez, and Pablo Hernandez.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, May 6th at St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church, 7801 SE Hwy 42, Summerfield, FL 34491. Celebration of Life will be held afterward at Orange Blossom Country Club- 1542 Water Tower Circle, Lady Lake, FL 32159.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the American Cancer Society. The church will not accept any flowers so please donate to these charities instead.