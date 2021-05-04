91.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 4, 2021
By Staff Report

Mark J. Toth, age 82, of The Villages Florida died on May 1, 2021 at Cornerstone Hospice after a long illness.

Born in Allentown, PA, the son of Mark and Josephine Toth, he grew up in Bethlehem, PA after attending Liberty High School he became employed by the City of Bethlehem for his entire career until retirement.

His parents along with his brother, Richard Toth, preceded him in death. Mark is survived by his wife Marjorie of 60 years, son Mark Toth, sisters Suzanne Maurer and Eileen Witner. He has two granddaughters Chelsea Toth and Tori Felton, along with two great grandsons.

Services for Mark will be held in Bethlehem, PA at a date yet to be determined. He will be buried in Holy Savior Cemetery in Bethlehem, PA

Mark loved being around family and friends. He also loved to party. He and Margie liked traveling with family and friends and taking cruises until his health prohibited him from doing so. Mark would be so happy if friends and family could grab a drink somewhere and have a toast in his name and remember him fondly.

