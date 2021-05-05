Gaetz joins Trump in trashing Cheney on eve of visit to The Villages

Congressman Matt Gaetz has joined former President Trump in trashing embattled House leader Liz Cheney on the eve of his visit to The Villages.

Gaetz and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia will kick off their “America First” tour at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa.

The former president issued a statement calling Cheney a “warmonger” and claimed she “has virtually no support left in the Great State of Wyoming.”

Cheney, who is in danger of losing her No. 3 position in House leadership, has angered her GOP colleagues by steadfastly claiming that anyone who contends the 20202 presidential election was stolen is “poisoning our democratic system.”

Trump fired back and said Cheney “has no business in a House leadership,” and he has thrown his support behind her potential replacement, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York.

“Donald Trump remains the undisputed leader of the Republican Party!” Gaetz tweeted Wednesday.

The heated rhetoric sets the stage for what could be a rowdy presentation Friday evening at the Brownwood Hotel and Spa. Tickets for the event are still available at this link.

“If there is a change in leadership in the @GOP Conference, we need leadership that is committed to #AmericaFirst policies and willing to fight for them,” Greene tweeted.

Cheney was warmly received when she appeared with her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, on Sept. 14, 2011 in The Villages. He was touring in support of his book, “In My Time,” and his daughter interviewed him on stage at Savannah Center in front of an overflow crowd.