The Villages
Friday, May 7, 2021
Big crowd and protesters at Brownwood for Gaetz, Greene tour launch

By Meta Minton
An enormous crowd and large group of friends and protesters were at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa ahead of the arrival of two controversial GOP figures.

Protester at Gaetz Greene tour stop
Congressman Matt Gaetz and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene were to headline the first stop in their national America First tour.

The line to get in wrapped around the building.

Crowd at Gaetz Greene tour stop in The Villages Florida 2
Crowd at Gaetz Greene tour stop in The Villages

The crowd, mostly wearing red, white and blue, were doing the wave and singing at the top of their lungs to Queen’s “We Are the Champions.

Arlene Lehew Village of Pine Ridge
Crowd for Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene
There was a large contingent of media in place.

Media at Gaetz Green tour stop
Check back on Villages-News.com in the coming hours for a complete recap of the night’s event.

