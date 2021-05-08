5 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases continue to pop up across Florida

Five more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as Florida reported 66 more deaths and more than 3,900 new cases of the virus on Saturday.

Four of the latest local fatalities were in Lake County and the other one was in Marion County. They are among 1,885 tri-county area deaths, the 36,412 in Florida and the 581,451 across the country, statistics from the Florida Department of Health and Johns Hopkins University show.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,266,575 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,977 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 2,224,148 are residents. A total of 85,164 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 32,529 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 36,412 deaths and 92,023 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 31 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 3 for a total of 4,635;

Leesburg up 13 for a total of 4,470;

Lady Lake up 5 for a total of 1,717;

Summerfield up 4 for a total of 1,932;

Fruitland Park up 3 for a total of 847;

Oxford up 1 for a total of 542;

Belleview up 1 for a total of 1,373; and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 1 for a total of 146.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 70,372 – increase of 114

Deaths: 1,885

Hospitalizations: 4,300

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 9,345 – increase of 4

Deaths: 277

Hospitalizations: 579

Vaccinations: 84,011 (72,509 both doses)

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,265), Wildwood (1,092), Bushnell (1,040), Coleman (853) and Oxford (542).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 29,808 – increase of 72

Deaths: 642

Hospitalizations: 1,541

Vaccinations: 169,298 (136,349 both doses)

Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,989), Leesburg (4,470), Eustis (2,610), Mount Dora (2,166) and Groveland (2,059). The Villages also is reporting 187 cases.

MARION COUNTY