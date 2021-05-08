James John Dornhofer passed away May 5, 2021.

Born January 20, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY, Jim moved to Long Island as a child and attended Lynbrook Long Island High School and graduated in 1942. Jim attended and graduated from the US Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point NY with a bachelor’s degree in Maritime Engineering with Honors. He entered Maritime Service and served in the Merchant Marine as an Officer during World War II and was Honorably Discharged from the US Coast Guard in 1946.

After the war Jim received his Master of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Columbia University. Jim went to work for Sperry Rand Corporation after the war and taught at the Merchant Marine Academy. In 1972 Jim left Sperry Rand and became a Logistics Specialist for the United States Marine Corps where he remained until his retirement in January 1991. During Jim’s time with the Marine Corps he worked directly for the General in charge of Staff and Installations and Logistics. Jim was well known in the Marine Corps for his extremely professional work and was cited at his retirement by the then Commandant of the Marine Corps, Al Gray.

Jim moved to Florida after his time with the Marines where he met his wife Margaret Dornhofer. Jim and Maggie resided in Odessa Florida before moving to The Villages Florida in 2004. Jim and Maggie developed many good friends in The Villages and were two of the original Seniors on Spring Break, SOSB, a group of friends who golfed and traveled together over the years. Jim was an avid runner and enjoyed golf and earned the nickname of The Claw for his hardy and forceful handshake.

Jim is survived by his wife Maggie and his two daughters, Jean Dornhofer who resides in London England and Annie Dornhofer who resides in Largo Florida. Jim also survived by Maggie’s children, Glenn Wright, Lesley Smith, and Gregory Wright and their families including 9 grandchildren. Jim will be interned at the National Veterans Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida, and a Celebration of Life will be held later. In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made in Jim’s name to Cornerstone Hospice.