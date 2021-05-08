81.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 8, 2021
Worker jailed after ‘all hell broke loose’ at assisted living center in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Nyshanti Smart
A worker was jailed after “all hell broke loose” during a brawl that left a woman with a broken arm at an assisted living center in The Villages.

Nyshanti Jamarri Smart, 23, of Leesburg, who lists her job as a “behavioral tech,” is facing a felony charge of aggravated battery following her arrest this past Wednesday after turning herself in at the Lady Lake Police Department.

She had been involved in a brawl with another woman earlier that day at Elan Spanish Springs Assisted Living Center at 930 Alverez Ave. Officers who arrived on the scene, interviewed employees to try to determine what had happened.

Two employees said “it was crazy and all hell broke loose,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Elan Spanish Springs Assisted Living Center

Smart allegedly began punching the other woman in the face and dragged her to the ground. The woman suffered a broken arm, the report said.

Another woman attempted to intervene, but Smart “began to punch and slap her in the face.”

Two other employees separated the women. Smart fled the scene before police arrived.

In addition to the broken right arm, the woman who was attacked suffered a cut to her right ear, had long scratches on her neck and shoulder as well as a skinned-up knee, the report said.

Smart was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $5,000 bond.

In 2019, Smart was arrested on a charge of battery after an alleged attack on the father of her children at Beverly Shores Elementary School in Leesburg. The case was later dropped.

