Sunday, May 9, 2021
One more local COVID-19 death as Florida reports 33 more virus-related fatalities

By Larry D. Croom

One more local resident has died of COVID-19 as Florida reported 33 new deaths and more than 3,200 new cases Sunday.

The latest fatality was in Sumter County, where the majority of Villages homes are located. That death is among the 1,886 in the tri-county area, the 36,445 in Florida and the 581,7311 across the country, statistics from the Florida Department of Health and Johns Hopkins University show.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,269,806 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,231 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 2,227,303 are residents. A total of 85,174 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 32,541 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 92,086 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 21 new COVID-19 cases were reported in communities around The Villages. Those include:

  • Leesburg up 9 for a total of 4,479;
  • Oxford up 3 for a total of 545;
  • Fruitland Park up 3 for a total of 850;
  • Lady Lake up 2 for a total of 1,719;
  • Summerfield up 2 for a total of 1,934;
  • Wildwood up 1 for a total of 1,093; and
  • Belleview up 1 for a total of 1,374.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 70,459 – increase of 87
  • Deaths: 1,886
  • Hospitalizations: 4,300

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,352 – increase of 7
  • Deaths: 278
  • Hospitalizations: 579
  • Vaccinations: 84,145 (72,808 both doses)
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,265), Wildwood (1,093), Bushnell (1,040), Coleman (853) and Oxford (545).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 29,856 – increase of 48
  • Deaths: 642
  • Hospitalizations: 1,541
  • Vaccinations: 170,055 (137,701 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,997), Leesburg (4,479), Eustis (2,612), Mount Dora (2,166) and Groveland (2,064). The Villages also is reporting 187 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 31,251 – increase of 32
  • Deaths: 966
  • Hospitalizations: 2,180
  • Vaccinations: 137,647 (111,012 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (22,849), Summerfield (1,934), Dunnellon (1,452), Belleview (1,374) and Silver Springs (687). The Villages also is reporting 183 cases.

