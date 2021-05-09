One more local COVID-19 death as Florida reports 33 more virus-related fatalities

One more local resident has died of COVID-19 as Florida reported 33 new deaths and more than 3,200 new cases Sunday.

The latest fatality was in Sumter County, where the majority of Villages homes are located. That death is among the 1,886 in the tri-county area, the 36,445 in Florida and the 581,7311 across the country, statistics from the Florida Department of Health and Johns Hopkins University show.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,269,806 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,231 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 2,227,303 are residents. A total of 85,174 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 32,541 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 92,086 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 21 new COVID-19 cases were reported in communities around The Villages. Those include:

Leesburg up 9 for a total of 4,479;

Oxford up 3 for a total of 545;

Fruitland Park up 3 for a total of 850;

Lady Lake up 2 for a total of 1,719;

Summerfield up 2 for a total of 1,934;

Wildwood up 1 for a total of 1,093; and

Belleview up 1 for a total of 1,374.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 70,459 – increase of 87

Deaths: 1,886

Hospitalizations: 4,300

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 9,352 – increase of 7

Deaths: 278

Hospitalizations: 579

Vaccinations: 84,145 (72,808 both doses)

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,265), Wildwood (1,093), Bushnell (1,040), Coleman (853) and Oxford (545).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 29,856 – increase of 48

Deaths: 642

Hospitalizations: 1,541

Vaccinations: 170,055 (137,701 both doses)

Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,997), Leesburg (4,479), Eustis (2,612), Mount Dora (2,166) and Groveland (2,064). The Villages also is reporting 187 cases.

MARION COUNTY