Woman arrested after allegedly ripping shirt of live-in man friend

A woman was arrested after allegedly ripping the shirt of her live-in man friend.

D’Kiya Alexia Pelham, 23, who lives in the Lake North Apartments on County Road 466 in Lady Lake, was arrested early Friday morning at the Lady Lake Police Department.

She was determined to be the “aggressor” in a battle in which she allegedly threw a cell phone at the man, scratched him and ripped his shirt, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

She and the man have been in a “romantic relationship” and living together as a “family unit” at the time, the report indicated.

Pelham was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.