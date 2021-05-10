3 more local COVID-19 deaths as Pfizer vaccine approved for kids ages 12-15

On the day when the local area reported three more COVID-19 fatalities and 53 more deaths were recorded across the Sunshine State, the Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s Coronavirus vaccine for children down to age 12.

Two of the latest local fatalities were in Marion County, while the third one was in Sumter County. They are among the 1,889 tri-county area deaths, the 36,498 in Florida and the 582,037 across the country, statistics provided by the Florida Department of Health and Johns Hopkins University show.

The popular two-dose vaccine was approved last December for teens 16 and up. The OK for giving the vaccination to younger children comes at a time when the United States is seeing a steady decline in people getting their first vaccine dose.

Earlier this month, Moderna said its vaccine was quite effective in an initial review of a clinical trial involving 3,000 teens. Johnson & Johnson, which recently faced a halt because of blood clot issues in some females who received the vaccine, also has been testing its doses in children ages 12-17 years of age.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,272,102 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,296 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 2,229,567 are residents. A total of 85,182 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 32,543 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 36,498 deaths and 92,125 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, seven new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in communities around The Villages. Those include:

Leesburg up 4 for a total of 4,483;

Fruitland Park up 1 for a total of 851; and

Oxford up 2 for a total of 547.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 70,522 – increase of 63

Deaths: 1,889

Hospitalizations: 4,301

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 9,356 – increase of 4

Deaths: 279

Hospitalizations: 579

Vaccinations: 84,262 (72,977 both doses)

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,265), Wildwood (1,093), Bushnell (1,040), Coleman (853) and Oxford (547).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 29,885 – increase of 29

Deaths: 642

Hospitalizations: 1,541

Vaccinations: 170,590 (138,497 both doses)

Cities with most cases: Clermont (8,003), Leesburg (4,483), Eustis (2,613), Mount Dora (2,167) and Groveland (2,066). The Villages also is reporting 187 cases.

MARION COUNTY