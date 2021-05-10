Jeffrey Hageman passed away on May 4th following a year long battle with cancer. He was 71.

Jeff is survived by his wife Barbara, daughter Tracy Epperson (Ken), son Jason, grandchildren Kenny, Kyle, Brett, Megan, and Billy, sister Jan Sorensen (Ron), and many nieces and nephews.

Jeff worked as a teacher and a coach in Illinois before moving to The Villages in 2012. Jeff loved all kinds of games and sports. After moving to The Villages he became involved with Division 4 softball, played many rounds of golf, and competed on the pickleball court. He was a master at sports trivia. Very few could ask a sports related question that he could not answer. Jeff also enjoyed friendly wagers with friends, participating in fantasy sports groups, and buying into pools for major sporting events. Jeff was an avid Chicago White Sox fan, supporting them through both good and bad seasons. One of his greatest thrills was attending the 2005 World Series final game when his team won the series.

Jeff valued his family as well as the many friends he made throughout his life. While teaching, he motivated his students with his positive attitude, and frequently offered them a quote of the day at the start of class. A favorite quote was “Don’t be sad because it’s over, be happy because it happened.” He would certainly want all of his friends and family to feel these words when thinking of him. Although he will be greatly missed he lived a good life and will be remembered by many.

Jeff will have his ashes scattered by family on a future date.