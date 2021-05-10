Suspect with stolen electric bicycle nabbed at Chick-fil-A in The Villages

A suspect with a stolen electric bicycle was nabbed at Chick-fil-A in The Villages.

An officer noticed a suspicious person shortly before midnight Sunday behind the restaurant at Rolling Acres Plaza. The officer recognized the man as 36-year-old Robert Wesley Allen of Leesburg, who has a long criminal history, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The bicycle in his possession matched the description of a bicycle that had been reported stolen, however part of the bicycle’s serial number had been removed.

Allen was “uncooperative” and claimed he had purchased the bicycle from someone named “Tarzan” living in Marion County. Allen was also in possession of a container which had a residue which field tested positive as methamphetamine.

He was arrested on charges of grand theft and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.

Allen was arrested in 2018 in the theft of a man’s wallet at a gym in Lady Lake.