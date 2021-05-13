67.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 13, 2021
type here...

911 tape reveals chilling discovery of murdered teens in Wildwood

By Meta Minton

A 911 tape has revealed the chilling discovery of two murdered teens found early Wednesday morning in Wildwood.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office released the 911 call on Thursday. You can listen to the call at this link:

The victims of the homicide have been identified as 17-year-old Isaiah Alexander Nelson of Wildwood and 16-year-old Prestin Wayne Nixon, also of Wildwood. Both suffered fatal injuries stemming from gunshot wounds, said Detective Jon Galvin. They appeared to have known their assailant. He called it a “brutal and senseless” crime.

Isaiah Alexander Nelson
Isaiah Alexander Nelson

Preston Nixon
Prestin Nixon

Nelson was a student last year at Wildwood Middle High School. Grief counselors were being made available at the school.

The bodies were discovered in the area of County Road 219 in Wildwood. A 911 call reporting the discovery was received at about 5 a.m.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Property cleaned up after resident raises concern

A resident of the Jackson Villas in the Village of Pine Ridge is grateful that an amazing cleanup has taken place at a property that was once a neighborhood eyesore.

Democrats want to ban ID requirements

A Village of La Belle resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that Democrats want to ban ID requirements when it comes to voting.

Unbelievably one-sided reporting from the Daily Sun

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of the Haciendas of Mission Hills offers his thoughts on the “unbelievably one-sided reporting” from The Villages Daily Sun.

Keep politics out of our recreation centers

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is wondering why a Villages recreation activity got bumped in favor of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Newsmax exclusive at Eisenhower Recreation Center.

73-year-old woman’s agonizing wait for help after calling 911

An Oxford resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes his 73-year-old mother’s agonizing wait for medical help after calling 911.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos