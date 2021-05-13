911 tape reveals chilling discovery of murdered teens in Wildwood

A 911 tape has revealed the chilling discovery of two murdered teens found early Wednesday morning in Wildwood.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office released the 911 call on Thursday. You can listen to the call at this link:

The victims of the homicide have been identified as 17-year-old Isaiah Alexander Nelson of Wildwood and 16-year-old Prestin Wayne Nixon, also of Wildwood. Both suffered fatal injuries stemming from gunshot wounds, said Detective Jon Galvin. They appeared to have known their assailant. He called it a “brutal and senseless” crime.

Nelson was a student last year at Wildwood Middle High School. Grief counselors were being made available at the school.

The bodies were discovered in the area of County Road 219 in Wildwood. A 911 call reporting the discovery was received at about 5 a.m.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).