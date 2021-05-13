67.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 13, 2021
Suspect previously nabbed in Wal-Mart heist lands back behind bars

By Larry D. Croom

Lesley Rena Stauffer

A Summerfield woman who was nabbed earlier this year along with a man friend for ripping off merchandise from the Summerfield Wal-Mart is back behind bars.

Lesley Rena Stauffer, 30, was arrested late Monday afternoon on outstanding warrants and booked into the Marion County Jail. She was charged with passing a forged/altered instrument, petit theft and failure to appear at a pretrial conference for a past grand theft charge. She was being held on $5,000 bond and is due in court June 15 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charges, jail records show.

Stauffer and a 30-year-old Summerfield man were arrested in January after being accused of stealing more than $1,200 in merchandise from the Summerfield Wal-Mart, located at 17961 S. U.S. Hwy. 27/441. A loss prevention officer called the Marion County sheriff’s office for help after seeing the couple switching price tags on items and cutting off the “spider wrap” alarms on high-dollar merchandise. When the deputy arrived at the store, the couple was at the self-checkout line preparing to pay for the merchandise with the switched price tags, a sheriff’s office report states.

The couple paid $37.86, before tax, for 32 items that were valued at $1,202.92. Those items included electronics, consumable goods, office supplies and men’s athletic wear, the report says.

The deputy stopped the couple as they left the store. Stauffer, who lives in the 8200 block of S.E. 132nd Ln. in Summerfield, refused to speak with deputies and was charged with grand theft, jail records show.

