Friday, May 14, 2021
CDD 1 supervisor resigns after moving out of The Villages

By Meta Minton

Tom Papin

A Community Development District 1 supervisor has resigned after deciding to move out of The Villages.

Tom Papin of the Village of Rio Grande has resigned because he and his wife are moving to South Caroline to deal with “pressing family needs,” according to his resignation letter. He added that, “Family must come first.” Papin and his wife purchased their home in The Villages in 2006.

Papin succeeded Craig Estep, who chose not to run again and to seek a seat on the Sumter County Commission.

The CDD 1 Board of Supervisors on Friday agreed to seek applicants for the vacancy and will likely fill the seat by appointment.

