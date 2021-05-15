76.5 F
Saturday, May 15, 2021
Florida adds more than 3,300 cases of COVID-19 as death toll continues to rise

By Larry D. Croom

Florida reported more than 3,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as the death toll from the virus continued to climb across the Sunshine State.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,289,522 COVID-19 cases. Of those, 2,246,756 are residents. A total of 85,525 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 32,658 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 36,776 deaths and 93,056 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 16,882 COVID-19 cases have been reported in and around The Villages since the pandemic first hit Florida in March 2020. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) 4,638;
  • Leesburg 4,523;
  • Summerfield up 1,942;
  • Lady Lake 1,737;
  • Belleview 1,389;
  • Wildwood up 1,100;
  • Fruitland Park 857;
  • Oxford up 548; and
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County 148.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 71,113
  • Deaths: 1,887
  • Hospitalizations: 4,341

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,381
  • Deaths: 278
  • Hospitalizations: 580
  • Vaccinations: 84,831 (74,805 both doses)
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,267), Wildwood (1,100), Bushnell (1,044), Coleman (854) and Oxford (548).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 30,241
  • Deaths: 641
  • Hospitalizations: 1,556
  • Vaccinations: 173,241 (143,902 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (8,107), Leesburg (4,523), Eustis (2,649), Mount Dora (2,178) and Groveland (2,091). The Villages also is reporting 188 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 31,491
  • Deaths: 968
  • Hospitalizations: 2,205
  • Vaccinations: 140,728 (117,272 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (23,010), Summerfield (1,942), Dunnellon (1,464), Belleview (1,389) and Silver Springs (693). The Villages also is reporting 183 cases.

