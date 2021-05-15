Florida adds more than 3,300 cases of COVID-19 as death toll continues to rise

Florida reported more than 3,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as the death toll from the virus continued to climb across the Sunshine State.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,289,522 COVID-19 cases. Of those, 2,246,756 are residents. A total of 85,525 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 32,658 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 36,776 deaths and 93,056 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 16,882 COVID-19 cases have been reported in and around The Villages since the pandemic first hit Florida in March 2020. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) 4,638;

Leesburg 4,523;

Summerfield up 1,942;

Lady Lake 1,737;

Belleview 1,389;

Wildwood up 1,100;

Fruitland Park 857;

Oxford up 548; and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County 148.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 71,113

Deaths: 1,887

Hospitalizations: 4,341

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 9,381

Deaths: 278

Hospitalizations: 580

Vaccinations: 84,831 (74,805 both doses)

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,267), Wildwood (1,100), Bushnell (1,044), Coleman (854) and Oxford (548).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 30,241

Deaths: 641

Hospitalizations: 1,556

Vaccinations: 173,241 (143,902 both doses)

Cities with most cases: Clermont (8,107), Leesburg (4,523), Eustis (2,649), Mount Dora (2,178) and Groveland (2,091). The Villages also is reporting 188 cases.

MARION COUNTY