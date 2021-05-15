76.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 15, 2021
Summerfield man jailed after gal pal reports nasty hair-pulling altercation

By Larry D. Croom

William James Bowers
William James Bowers

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Thursday night after his lady friend reported a pushing and hair-pulling altercation in their driveway.

The victim told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that she and 24-year-old William James Bowers had been in a verbal argument when they started shoving each other. She claimed Bowers pushed her first and told deputies that a clump of her hair on the driveway was a result of the physical altercation, a sheriff’s office report states.

The victim’s father told deputies that Bowers started pushing his daughter and pulling her hair during the altercation. He showed deputies a video that showed the victim sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle in the driveway. The driver’s door was open and Bowers was standing outside the vehicle pulling on the victim “in what appeared to be an attempt to remove her from the vehicle,” the report says.

Bowers admitted to deputies that he and the victim were in a verbal argument and were pushing each other during the incident. He was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with battery. He was being held on no bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

