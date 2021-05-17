Woman arrested with fake ID after phone purchase denied at Best Buy

A woman was arrested with a fake driver’s license after a phone purchase was denied at Best Buy in Lady Lake.

Tajhane Monique Clark, 27, of Tempe, Arizona, was seated on the sidewalk at Best Buy on Saturday when officers responded to the store to investigate a report of “females with fake IDs, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Clark was identified by her Arizona driver’s license. An officer asked to search her purse and the search turned up a Florida’s driver’s license with the name “Emily Spencer,” the same name that had been used in the store. Clark said she uses the alias, “Emily.” She was also found to be in possession of a Visa credit card from BB&T bank with the same name. The driver’s license and credit card were determined to be forgeries.

Clark was arrested on charges of possession of a counterfeit driver’s license and counterfeit credit card. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,000 bond.