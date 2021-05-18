5 more local COVID-19 fatalities as Florida reports 96 more virus-related deaths

Five more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida reported more than 2,800 new cases and 97 more deaths on Tuesday.

Four of the latest fatalities were in Lake County and the other one was in Marion County. They are among the 1,894 tri-county area deaths, the 36,954 in Florida and the 586,802 across the country, according to statistics provided by the Florida Department of Health and Johns Hopkins University.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,296,785 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,805 in a 24-hour period. Of those, 2,253,896 are residents. A total of 85,629 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 32,725 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 36,954 deaths and 93,388 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 21 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 3 for a total of 4,644;

Lady Lake up 7 for a total of 1,746;

Leesburg up 4 for a total of 4,538;

Wildwood up 2 for a total of 1,102;

Fruitland Park up 2 for a total of 861;

Belleview up 2 for a total of 1,392; and

Oxford up 1 for a total of 549.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 71,378 – increase of 109

Deaths: 1,894

Hospitalizations: 4,357

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 9,406 – increase of 15

Deaths: 278

Hospitalizations: 584

Vaccinations: 85,080 (75,267 both doses)

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,272), Wildwood (1,102), Bushnell (1,051), Coleman (854) and Oxford (549).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 30,402 – increase of 64

Deaths: 645

Hospitalizations: 1,561

Vaccinations: 174,919 (146,110 both doses)

Cities with most cases: Clermont (8,148), Leesburg (4,538), Eustis (2,657), Mount Dora (2,186) and Groveland (2,100). The Villages also is reporting 189 cases.

MARION COUNTY