Driver with long list of suspensions arrested on Historic Side of The Villages

A driver with a long list of suspensions was arrested after a traffic stop on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Roderick Allen Williams, 44, of Gainesville, was driving a 2001 Honda Odyssey van at 9:40 p.m. Sunday that was traveling 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near Wales Plaza, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated near the Boone Gate.

A check revealed the Michigan native had a suspended driver’s license and he has been convicted six times of driving while license suspended.

Williams was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.