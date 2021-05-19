America must stand with Israel

Last week, I joined Rep. Carlos Gimenez and others to introduce a resolution condemning the acts of terrorism by Hamas against the State of Israel. We must stand with our ally Israel.

Hamas, a U.S. State Department designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, has demonstrated a blatant disregard for human life as they launch attacks on residential neighborhoods across Israel in an attempt to murder innocent civilians. Israel on the other hand, provides advance warning to occupants of buildings in Palestine that they have targeted for counterstrikes to disrupt Hamas command and control, tunnels, and weapons facilities. We will not remain silent and tolerate Hamas terrorist attacks which result in the loss of innocent lives, nor will we tolerate lies perpetuated by those who facilitate and apologize for these attacks. The Israeli government is the strongest, longest-lasting democracy in the Middle East and our closest ally in the region. America’s steadfast support for Israel is indispensable to countering the constant threats from organizations and neighboring states determined to terrorize the Israeli people. Inherent in Israel’s most basic rights are the right to defend its borders, defend its freedom from terror and defend the lives of its citizens. Israel has no greater friend than the United States.

This resolution:

Condemns the acts of terrorism committed by Hamas

Supports Israel’s efforts of self-determination

Reaffirms policies and initiatives combatting anti-Semitic behavior around the world

Reiterates Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

Despite portrayals by some in the media, the conflict in the Middle East dates centuries before Israel’s independence in 1948. We must exercise patience and compassion as we work toward facilitating the peaceful and mutual recognition of Israeli and Palestinian people. While freedom is never more than one generation from extinction, we must defend its existence in every corner of the world.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.