80.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
type here...

CDD 7 supervisor resigns after questions raised about multiple absences

By Meta Minton

Dennis Broedlin

A Community Development District 7 supervisor has resigned after questions were raised about his multiple absences from board meetings.

CDD 7 Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti at last week’s meeting questioned the recent absences of Supervisor Dennis Broedlin. Vicenti inquired whether Broedlin had a health issue or any other reason for missing the meetings, for which supervisors are paid $200.

Once Vicenti forced the issue, District Office staff contacted Broedlin, who resigned from his seat.

Applicants for the seat are now being sought and an application may be obtained at this link: NOTICE OF VACANCY

The selection of a new supervisor, set to take place in July, will come at a critical time. Broedlin, who won election to Seat 1 in 2014, was largely seen as a vote in favor of the Developer’s wishes.

CDD 7 appears to be holding a powerful trump card that could block the formation of a second Project Wide Advisory Committee south of State Road 44. Every CDD that is now part of PWAC must give its approval for CDD 12 to leave PWAC and become part of PWAC II.

However, several CDD 7 are unhappy with PWAC’s “advisory” voice and the fact that half of the CDD 7 budget is devoted to PWAC, which oversees maintenance of infrastructure south of County Road 466.

CDD 7 supervisors see this as a rare opportunity to renegotiate their 20-year PWAC agreement, which supervisors now claim they approved under “duress.”

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Kevin McCarthy a true ‘profile in courage’

A Village of McClure resident has something to say about House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Son of Diamonds’ Bill Reed thrilled with coverage in Villages-News.com

The son of the Diamonds’ Bill Reed was thrilled to see the coverage of his father’s great legacy in Villages-News.com by Entertainment Correspondent Tony Violanti.

Making sense of the news

A Village of Palo Alto resident is trying to make sense of the news. Read his Letter to the Editor.

New commissioners should cut their pay

A reader from Bushnell contends its time for the new Sumter County commissioners to cut their pay. She explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Be nice to the hardworking people at the postal stations

A Village of Fernandina resident contends we ought to be nice to the people who bring us our mail at the postal stations in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos