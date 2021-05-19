CDD 7 supervisor resigns after questions raised about multiple absences

A Community Development District 7 supervisor has resigned after questions were raised about his multiple absences from board meetings.

CDD 7 Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti at last week’s meeting questioned the recent absences of Supervisor Dennis Broedlin. Vicenti inquired whether Broedlin had a health issue or any other reason for missing the meetings, for which supervisors are paid $200.

Once Vicenti forced the issue, District Office staff contacted Broedlin, who resigned from his seat.

Applicants for the seat are now being sought and an application may be obtained at this link: NOTICE OF VACANCY

The selection of a new supervisor, set to take place in July, will come at a critical time. Broedlin, who won election to Seat 1 in 2014, was largely seen as a vote in favor of the Developer’s wishes.

CDD 7 appears to be holding a powerful trump card that could block the formation of a second Project Wide Advisory Committee south of State Road 44. Every CDD that is now part of PWAC must give its approval for CDD 12 to leave PWAC and become part of PWAC II.

However, several CDD 7 are unhappy with PWAC’s “advisory” voice and the fact that half of the CDD 7 budget is devoted to PWAC, which oversees maintenance of infrastructure south of County Road 466.

CDD 7 supervisors see this as a rare opportunity to renegotiate their 20-year PWAC agreement, which supervisors now claim they approved under “duress.”