Sheldon Bryan Rajaram, also known as Corky went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on May 16, 2021 after a short battle with cancer at the age of 53.

He was born on February 21, 1968 to the late Cyril and Joyce Rajaram on the island of Trinidad. He was the fifth of six children. He is survived by his wife Rhea, his son Isaac Zane, the love of his life, siblings, especially his beloved sister Judith, in laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, numerous nieces and nephews, friends, co-workers and his church family.

Sheldon will be remembered as a loving dedicated husband and father, a friend, and confidante to all who knew him. He loved the Lord Jesus with all his heart and was always willing the share his faith. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where he served with his heart being for the bus ministry. Sheldon enjoyed music from all genres, loved football and was an avid supporter of the Miami Dolphins. His passion was cooking and he found great joy in preparing special meals for family and friends, every opportunity he was given. He was truly a light to many in darkness and a protector for those in need. He was a compassionate and selfless person who would go out of his way to help someone expecting nothing in return. One if his unique traits was forming life long bonds with anyone he met.

Our family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers, love and support during this very difficult time. It is so hard to think of a world without our Corks, but knows that the heavenly Father decided that his race was finished and needed him home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bus Ministry at Calvary Baptist Church, 3740 Eagles Nest Road, Fruitland Park, FL 34731.

For those wishing to view the services, please log on to Calvary Baptist Church Facebook live on Saturday 22nd May at 11:00 a.m.