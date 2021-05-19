Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing baby’s father over parenting duties

A Lady Lake woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing the father of her baby over parenting duties.

The stabbing occurred Monday at the home of 22-year-old Jzsadae Way at The Quarters Apartments during an argument over the man’s unwillingness to watch their son, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Way, who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 226 pounds, went to the kitchen where she got a knife. The man was able to take away the knife and threw it on the ground. Way “ran back over to where the knife was and threw it at him,” the report said. Way then struck him in the face, above the left eye. The man did not realize the knife had struck him.

He said Way poured bleach all over the apartment and on his clothes. The man “separated himself” from Way and took a shower and at that point saw the blood and the laceration on his back. He left the apartment and drove to his mother’s home in Marion County. He then went to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office substation to report what had happened.

When a police officer went to Way’s apartment, the odor of bleach was immediately detected. There were “fresh wet bleach stains all over the living room floor,” the report said. There appeared to be drops of blood near the front door of the apartment.

She was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.