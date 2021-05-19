84.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
type here...

Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing baby’s father over parenting duties

By Meta Minton

Jzsadae Way
Jzsadae Way

A Lady Lake woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing the father of her baby over parenting duties.

The stabbing occurred Monday at the home of 22-year-old Jzsadae Way at The Quarters Apartments during an argument over the man’s unwillingness to watch their son, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Way, who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 226 pounds, went to the kitchen where she got a knife. The man was able to take away the knife and threw it on the ground. Way “ran back over to where the knife was and threw it at him,” the report said. Way then struck him in the face, above the left eye. The man did not realize the knife had struck him.

He said Way poured bleach all over the apartment and on his clothes. The man “separated himself” from Way and took a shower and at that point saw the blood and the laceration on his back. He left the apartment and drove to his mother’s home in Marion County. He then went to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office substation to report what had happened.

When a police officer went to Way’s apartment, the odor of bleach was immediately detected. There were “fresh wet bleach stains all over the living room floor,” the report said. There appeared to be drops of blood near the front door of the apartment.

She was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Kevin McCarthy a true ‘profile in courage’

A Village of McClure resident has something to say about House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Son of Diamonds’ Bill Reed thrilled with coverage in Villages-News.com

The son of the Diamonds’ Bill Reed was thrilled to see the coverage of his father’s great legacy in Villages-News.com by Entertainment Correspondent Tony Violanti.

Making sense of the news

A Village of Palo Alto resident is trying to make sense of the news. Read his Letter to the Editor.

New commissioners should cut their pay

A reader from Bushnell contends its time for the new Sumter County commissioners to cut their pay. She explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Be nice to the hardworking people at the postal stations

A Village of Fernandina resident contends we ought to be nice to the people who bring us our mail at the postal stations in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos