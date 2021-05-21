Publix relaxes policy on face masks as fears about COVID-19 continue to fade

The leading grocer in The Villages has relaxed its policy on face masks as fears about the spread of COVID-19 continue to fade.

“In accordance with CDC guidelines, individuals who are not fully vaccinated are required to use face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix store,” Publix stated.

That means those who are vaccinated, including store personnel, can drop the face masks while at Publix.

Other retailers have dropped the mask requirement, including Target and Walmart.

