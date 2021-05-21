79.8 F
The Villages
Friday, May 21, 2021
Summerfield woman nabbed on drug charges during investigation of bar stabbing

By Larry D. Croom

Aliesha Marleen Sawyer
A Summerfield woman found herself behind bars early Thursday morning after Marion County sheriff’s deputies investigating a stabbing at a local bar found her at Carney Island Recreation & Conservation Area in Ocklawaha.

Multiple deputies responded to the recreation area, where 25-year-old Aliesha Marleen Sawyer was found inside a vehicle. Deputies were investigating an earlier stabbing at DJ & Gina’s Lounge, located at 16535 S.E. 99th Avenue, and wanted to speak with Sawyer, a sheriff’s office report states.

A deputy detained Sawyer and she said she had drugs in her bra. The deputy then located a clear baggie in her left bra cup that contained a white crystal substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl, the report says.

IMG 3052
DJ & Gina’s Lounge at 16535 S.E. 99th Ave. in Summerfield

Sawyer refused to speak with deputies at the incident at D.J. and Gina’s Lounge. She was then transported to the Marion County Jail, where a detention deputy located a cut straw in her right front pants pocket that contained a white substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, the report says.

Sawyer, who lives in the 14300 block of S.E. 92nd Court in Summerfield, was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession and/or use of drug equipment. She was being held on $3,000 bond and her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

The possible aggravated battery at the Summerfield bar remained under investigation Thursday. Deputies noted in the report that they needed to have the victim identify the “perpetrator” and/or retrieve surveillance footage that may show the incident taking place.

