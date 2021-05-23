83.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, May 23, 2021
By Staff Report

Arthur (Art) Lessard Phenis II was born September 12, 1952 to Lillian (Diamond) Ehrke and Arthur Phenis in Battle Creek, MI. He died May 14, 2021, at Orlando Regional Medical Center in Orlando, FL after a brief illness.

Art graduated from Lakewood High School in Lake Odessa, MI in 1970 and served in the Army as a dental assistant stationed in California. He then attended Central Michigan University and remained an avid Chippewa fan for the rest of his life.

He married Sandra Murphy in 1976 whom he met while attending CMU. The couple had 3 children, Charles Murphy, Kelly Marie, and Julie Ann Phenis. In 1996 he married Loralee Koopsen. The couple moved to Florida in 2001, eventually settling in The Villages (Lady Lake) where they found many great friends. Art spent much of his career as a salesman, traveling extensively while representing numerous companies. He enjoyed visiting new places and meeting new people.

He was always the life of the party and a friend to everyone he met.

Art was preceded in death in March 2020 by his loving wife Loralee. He is also preceded in death by his mother Lillian, father Arthur, sister Pati Ehrke, and many other beloved friends and family members. He is survived by his children, son Charles (Jessica) Murphy, daughters Kelly (Scott) McEwen, and Julie (Arjun) Gowda, and stepchildren Andrew Vorick & Ann (Michael) Juba, grandchildren Evan, William, Ezra, Charlie, Erin, Gwendolyn, and Krishna, and mother-in-law Jean Koopsen. He is also survived by siblings Bob/Ford (Chrissie) Carrigan, Kristine Philips, Kathy (Phil) Luce, and Michael Diamond, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews, and close friend Lee Bosworth, whose family was so important to Art throughout his life.

A combined celebration honoring the lives of Art and Loralee is planned for July 2021.

