Residents can learn about aging and dementia through online webinars

The Lady Lake-based AMAC Foundation and the Alzheimer’s Association are partnering in the delivery of a three-part series designed to focus on aging and dementia, covering specific topics like understanding the disease, improving communications with those living with the disease, and dealing with behaviors related to dementia.

These programs will be presented free of charge as online webinars.

The first program in this series will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 3 beginning at 10:00 am. Check out the flyer for this program here and go to https://tinyurl.com/1AMACUAD to register.

The remaining two sessions in this series are scheduled as follows:

• 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10: Dementia and Effective Communications (flyer). To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/2AMACECOMMS

• 10 a.m. Thursday, June 17: Understanding & Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior (flyer). To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/3AMACBehaviors

The sessions will be recorded and posted on the AMAC Foundation website for on-demand access.

If you need any additional information, contact the AMAC Foundation office at (888) 750-2622 or email AMAC at [email protected].