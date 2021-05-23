Teresita Jarin Exconde, 80, The Villages, Florida passed away on May 16, 2021 at The Villages Regional Hospital in The Villages, Florida with her loving family by her bedside.

Teresita was born on July 11, 1940 in Pasay City in the Philippines to her parents Manuel Dominguez and Felipa (Jarin) Dominguez. She was a former Medical Technologist in the Health Care Industry. Teresita and her loving husband Ted moved to The Villages 11 years ago from Cleveland, Ohio. She was of the Catholic faith and was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Wildwood, Florida. She was deeply religious, loved cooking for her family, loved gardening, traveling with her husband and dancing. She and her husband were dedicated members of P.A.S.O. (Philippine American Society of Ohio) where they both held leadership positions and help build the first Filipino cultural center in Ohio. They were also members of Couples for Christ working on fundraising committees to help raise the funds needed to help those less fortunate. They helped to build two villages in the Philippines with modern construction and working water and electric, each village contained 30 homes. Teresita and her husband also volunteered on Medical Missions to the Philippines to help deliver health care to those in need. She was also a member the Philippine American Club of The Villages where she served as the Chairperson of the Barrio Fiesta and for the first time raised funds for the Food Pantry in Wildwood.

Teresita is survived by her loving husband of 54 years: Dr. Ted Exconde of The Villages, FL; a daughter: Melissa Swetnam and her husband Dr. Scott Swetnam of Geneva, FL; a son: Joe Exconde and his wife Leslie of Seven Hills, OH; a sister: Gloria Samson of Ft. Wayne, IN; five grandchildren: Tody Swetnam, Elijah Swetnam, Ava Exconde, Leah Exconde and Emma Exconde and many loving nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 2:00PM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, Florida with Inurnment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Leesburg, Florida.