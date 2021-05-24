Summerfield man jailed after lady friend’s mother suffers knot on her forehead

A Summerfield man was jailed Sunday afternoon after being accused of pushing his lady friend’s mother, which caused her to bang her head.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to a Summerfield residence, where they spoke with victim. She said she and 35-year-old Bruce Unterio Short had been in a verbal altercation over him being too loud while she tried to sleep. She said Short got mad and pushed her after she mentioned his drinking. She said he shoved her off the bed and she hit her head on the floor, the report says, noting that the victim had a large knot on her forehead.

Short said he and the victim were having a verbal altercation about a function they attended earlier in the day. He claimed he didn’t physically touch the victim during the altercation. When asked how she got the knot on her forehead, Short claimed she was drunk at the function and had tripped and fell, the report says.

After a computer check showed that Short had a prior conviction for aggravated battery with great bodily harm from July 2009 in Hillsborough County, he was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with battery (second or subsequent offense). He was being held on no bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.