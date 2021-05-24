Suspected wine thief arrested after allegedly walking out with bottle

A suspected wine thief was arrested after allegedly walking out with a bottle concealed in her bag.

Alexis Justine Thomas, 36, was arrested Sunday on a charge of shoplifting after allegedly after taking a bottle of wine from the Save A Lot grocery store in Wildwood.

Thomas entered the store and attempted to purchase a bottle of wine and cigarettes, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She was denied the purchase due to lack of identification. She had a second bottle of wine tucked in her bag and proceeded to walk out of the store, the report said. A police officer found Thomas across the street at SNJ Liquors.

A check revealed she had previous retail theft conviction in Pennsylvania.

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.