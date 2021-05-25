Dementia workshop schedule extended at Lady Lake Library

Due to popular demand, Coping with Dementia LLC has extended its schedule for free ABC of Dementia workshops at the Lady Lake Library to include June 2 and June 16. All workshops will run from 10 a.m. until noon.

“Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggests techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner, and provides useful resources to families living with dementia. We have experienced full-house attendance during May, and are excited about presenting two more workshops in June,” said

Coping with Dementia President and workshop presenter Debbie Selsavage.

Although the workshops are free, reservations are required because audience size will be limited by CDC guidelines. Masks are requested. To reserve your seat for one of the June dates, call (352) 422-3663 or e-mail [email protected]