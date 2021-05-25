Steve K. Walters, 66 passed away peacefully surrounded by his caring, loving family and close friends. He was the beloved husband of Teresa Walters, his devoted wife of 16 years, from The Villages, FL and formerly from Mexico City, Mexico. He was the son of the late Kenneth P. Walters and Pearl D. Walters currently residing in Columbus, IL.

Besides his wife and mother, he leaves his children: Elyssa (Christopher) Girard currently residing in St. Thomas, VI, Kenneth (Amanda) Walters and his Grandson Matthew, Maeghan (Renato) Dos Anjos, from Massachusetts and Michael Walters currently residing in North Carolina. Steve also leaves behind his sister Marci (Eugene) Lipinski currently residing in Oakville, MO, and many adored nieces and nephews both in Mexico and the USA. He was predeceased by his brothers Bruce and Brian Walters.

Prior to retiring in 2015, Steve worked as a Plant Manager for Plenco de Mexico in Queretaro; Texas Instruments in Attleboro, MA and in Aguascalientes, Mexico. Steve graduated from Lowell Technical Institute in 1974 with a B.S. in Plastics Engineering.

Steve loved traveling, reading, fishing, golfing, spending time at the beach, dancing in the squares with his wife and dinners with friends and family. Steve loved teaching Spanish classes with his wife to fellow Villagers. His favorite sport of all time was playing baseball. Steve started playing as a little boy and through his high school years. In his adult life he coached his son’s teams, played with Texas Instruments softball league in Aguascalientes, Mexico and on several teams here in The Villages.

A Celebration of Life is planned at Everglades Softball Complex Field 3, The Villages, Florida on May 27th at 10:15 a.m. You may leave a message of condolence for Steve’s family at Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in memory of Steve for a Memorial Bench to be placed in The Villages. All donations may be mailed to Teresa Morfin Walter’s Family, 2113 Everglades Lane, P.O. Box 162, The Villages, FL 32163.