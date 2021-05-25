Wildwood man jailed after found with child in Summerfield shed

A Wildwood man wanted in connection with a missing persons report in Sumter County was arrested Sunday when Marion County sheriff’s deputies found him and his child in a Summerfield shed.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the 16600 block of S.E. 104th Avenue Rd. in Summerfield, where they made contact with 34-year-old Michael S. Reed. After he “freely and willingly” agreed to be searched, deputies located a pocket-sized black container in his rear left pocket that contained a bent spoon, a copper cylinder, a clear cylinder and a scale. Deputies noted that those items “commonly are used for drugs,” the report says.

After being read his rights, Reed told deputies that he “smokes weed.” Deputies then field-tested the residue inside the copper and clear cylinders. The copper cylinder tested positive for fentanyl and the clear cylinder tested positive for THC, according to the report.

Reed, who lives on County Road 125B in Wildwood, was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with possession and/or use of drug equipment. He was being held on $500 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.