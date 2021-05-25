91.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
type here...

Wildwood man jailed after found with child in Summerfield shed

By Larry D. Croom

Michael S. Reed
Michael S. Reed

A Wildwood man wanted in connection with a missing persons report in Sumter County was arrested Sunday when Marion County sheriff’s deputies found him and his child in a Summerfield shed.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the 16600 block of S.E. 104th Avenue Rd. in Summerfield, where they made contact with 34-year-old Michael S. Reed. After he “freely and willingly” agreed to be searched, deputies located a pocket-sized black container in his rear left pocket that contained a bent spoon, a copper cylinder, a clear cylinder and  a scale. Deputies noted that those items “commonly are used for drugs,” the report says.

After being read his rights, Reed told deputies that he “smokes weed.” Deputies then field-tested the residue inside the copper and clear cylinders. The copper cylinder tested positive for fentanyl and the clear cylinder tested positive for THC, according to the report.

Reed, who lives on County Road 125B in Wildwood, was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with possession and/or use of drug equipment. He was being held on $500 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Headlines

Dementia workshop schedule extended at Lady Lake Library

News
Due to popular demand, Coping with Dementia LLC has extended its schedule for free ABC of Dementia workshops at the Lady Lake Library. We've got the additional dates and details on how to sign up.
Read more

Woman found passed out in car in The Villages arrested on DUI charge

Crime
A woman found passed out in her car in The Villages was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
Read more

Teen arrested in theft of guns from home in Sumter County

Crime
A teenager was arrested in the theft of guns Tuesday from a home in Sumter County.
Read more

Suspect with methamphetamine arrested in parking lot of thrift store in Wildwood

Crime
A suspect with methamphetamine was arrested in the parking lot of a thrift store in Wildwood.
Read more

Wildwood man jailed after found with child in Summerfield shed

Crime
A Wildwood man wanted in connection with a missing persons report in Sumter County was arrested Sunday when Marion County sheriff’s deputies found him and his child in a Summerfield shed.
Read more

More Headlines

Memorial Day holiday will impact trash collection in The Villages

News
The Memorial Day holiday will impact trash pickup in The Villages. We've got details.
Read more

Two people extricated from car in crash at notorious intersection

News
Two people were extricated from a car involved in a three-vehicle crash at 12:17 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. 301 and County Road 472 (Rainey Trail.)
Read more

Wildwood officials formally approve plan for 244 more apartments

News
Wildwood commissioners approved a site plan Monday night for the 244-unit Peppertree Terrace Apartments on U.S. 301 contingent on resolution of outstanding issues.
Read more

CDD 7 ready to play hardball to wrest concessions in PWAC agreement

News
Community Development District 7 supervisors have made it clear they are ready to play hardball to wrest concessions in the 20-year Project Wide Advisory Committee agreement by which they are currently bound.
Read more

Governor pulls plug on $300 in federal weekly money for state’s unemployed

News
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday formally pulled the plug on the state’s participation in a federal pandemic assistance program that offered a $300-per-week boost to state unemployment benefits. Tell us what you think at [email protected]
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeNewsletterObituariesBreaking NewsLetters to the EditorPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballBusinessHealth