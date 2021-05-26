91.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
type here...

Arthur Griffith Roberts

By Staff Report

Arthur Griffith Roberts
Arthur Griffith Roberts

Arthur Griffith Roberts, 80 of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Bruelle, New Jersey died May 21, 2021.

Born May 8, 1941 in Orange, New Jersey, the son of Charles and Marie (Callahan) Roberts. He grew up in Brooklyn and Sayville, Long Island, New York.

He received his Bachelors Degree from Long Island University following graduation, he entered the U.S. Navy after Navy service, he received his MBA from St. Johns University. After years spent in his career in the insurance and re-insurance industry, Art and his wife Connie retired to the Jersey Shore where many days were had sailing with friends out of the Manasquan River Yacht Club.

Surviving is his wife of 42 years Connie (Bresnahan) Roberts, his brother, the Reverend Nathaniel Roberts and loving sister-in-law, brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Arts memory will be made to Rocking the Boat, 812 Edgewater Rd., Bronx, New York 10470.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Pulling the plug on $300 weekly subsidy

A Village of Bonita resident offers her thoughts on wages, the labor shortage and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to pull the plug on a $300 weekly subsidy for the unemployed. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Hatred in the headlines

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval resident says she remains hopeful, despite the headlines.

The explanation might not be as simple as some think

A reader from Ocala weighs in on the labor shortage and what may be behind it. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Setting the record straight on elections

The co-president of the League of Women Voters-The Villages/Tri-County Area responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about elections.

Shame on Congressman Daniel Webster

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends that Congressman Daniel Webster should be ashamed of himself for his inaction.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos