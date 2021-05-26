Arthur Griffith Roberts, 80 of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Bruelle, New Jersey died May 21, 2021.

Born May 8, 1941 in Orange, New Jersey, the son of Charles and Marie (Callahan) Roberts. He grew up in Brooklyn and Sayville, Long Island, New York.

He received his Bachelors Degree from Long Island University following graduation, he entered the U.S. Navy after Navy service, he received his MBA from St. Johns University. After years spent in his career in the insurance and re-insurance industry, Art and his wife Connie retired to the Jersey Shore where many days were had sailing with friends out of the Manasquan River Yacht Club.

Surviving is his wife of 42 years Connie (Bresnahan) Roberts, his brother, the Reverend Nathaniel Roberts and loving sister-in-law, brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Arts memory will be made to Rocking the Boat, 812 Edgewater Rd., Bronx, New York 10470.