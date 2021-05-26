91.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Linda Ebel

By Staff Report

Linda Ebel, of The Villages, Florida passed away while under the care of hospice  at home on Friday, May 21, 2021. She was 80 years old.

Linda was born on March 23rd, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois. She grew up in the surrounding suburbs. As a young woman she attended the University of Illinois  and was a sister at Kappa Kappa Gamma. After graduating with a degree in speech and language pathology she pursued her career working for the Cook County school district. In 1973 she moved to South Florida with her husband and young children where for many years she was a full time homemaker. She later returned to work with the Broward County School District until her retirement in 2003. Soon after she moved to The Villages, Florida with her husband Gene to enjoy her remaining years.

Linda spent her time puzzling, knitting, baking, watching birds and bunnies in her backyard and most of all enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Gene Ebel; sister Laura Osting; daughter Lisa Ebel; granddaughter Zoe Zilveti; son, Seth Ebel, his partner Tania and her son Ricky. She was preceded in death by her parents; Richard and Ruth.

A gathering will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 2-4 pm, with a celebration of life service at 4 pm, located at Hiers-Baxley Funeral and Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to American Cancer Society.

