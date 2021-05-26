91.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
By Staff Report

Nancy K. Schmidt, 74, died peacefully on May 15, 2021 at her residence in the Villages.    She was born on September 17, 1946, in LaCrosse, WI, the only daughter of Tom and Evelyn (Haas) Coughlin.

Nancy graduated from LaCrosse Aquinas High School, class of 1964.  Following graduation she attended LaCrosse State University where she majored in English Education.  She met her husband, Terry, at LaCrosse State, as well.  They celebrated 51 years of marriage in 2020.

She was predeceased in death by her parents.  Surviving in addition to her husband, Terry, are her daughters, Stacy, (May) and her husband, Rob, along with Shannon, (Cappuccio), and her husband, Carmine. Five grandchildren include Daniel May, Thomas May, Amanda May, Talia Cappuccio, and CJ Cappuccio.  Nancy’s surviving siblings include Thomas Coughlin, and his wife, Jane; Daniel Coughlin, and his wife, Jill; Pat Coughlin, and his wife, Kerry; and Mike Coughlin, and his wife, Annie.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 E County Road 462, Wildwood, FL. A lunch will be provided from 12-2 at The Colony Cottage, 510 Colony Blvd, The Villages, FL 32162.

Those who wish to remember Nancy in a special way may make gifts in her memory to ALS.org.

