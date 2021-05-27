42-year-old man jailed after admitting to taking items from Summerfield residence

A Belleview man was jailed Monday after admitting to taking multiple items from a Summerfield residence.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies spoke with the owner of a residence in the 9200 block of S.E. 144th Place, who claimed he saw 42-year-old Daniel Nicole Green inside the house with the door closed. He said Green walked out of the residence a short time later with a handful of tools and he confronted him, a sheriff’s office report states.

The homeowner said Green apologized and said he thought the residence had been abandoned. He then removed three plastic containers with roof cap nails from a blue Hyundai Elantra he was driving, the report says.

Deputies made contact Green’s girlfriend, who owns the vehicle, and she responded to the residence. She gave deputies permission to search the Hyundai, where they found two vehicle headlights, a fishing reel with green fishing line, a yellow-and-black tool box, a black toolbox, a tire and a level. All of the recovered items were identified by the homeowner as belonging to his renter who was in the process of moving out, the report says, adding that the items were valued at $660.

Deputies then made contact with Green, who agreed to speak with them after being read his rights. He admitted to taking the items to help renovate his motorhome. He said all of the items were located in the yard and he thought they were trash. He said he was curious about the status of the residence so knocked on the front door and stepped inside, then came back out when the homeowner arrived, the report says.

Green, who lives in the 7000 block of S.E. County Road 25A in Belleview, was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and larceny/grand theft of a dwelling (less than $750). He was released early Tuesday morning on $7,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Green also was arrested in May 2020 on drug charges. He and a lady friend found themselves behind bars after a Marion County sheriff’s sergeant spotted them leaving the yard of a residence on SE 80th Avenue with a gas can. The sergeant was familiar with the couple’s history and wasn’t sure if they had permission to be at the property, a report states.

Green was then placed under arrest and charged with possession of marijuana (not more than 20 grams), possession and/or use of drug equipment and destroying or tampering with evidence.