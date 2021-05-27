92.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 27, 2021
type here...

Diane Marie Easterday

By Staff Report

Diane Marie Easterday
Diane Marie Easterday

Diane Marie Easterday of The Villages, FL was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She left this world suddenly on May 23, 2021 at the age of 66.

Diane was born in May 1955 in Coldwater, MI. She attended Coldwater High School, and was a graduate of South Central Michigan School of Practical Nursing. Diane pursued many avenues in the nursing field, including Dermatology and elementary school nurse. She married the love of her life, David Easterday, on January 3, 1976. Diane was actively involved in her community and loved planning special events with friends and neighbors. Diane wasn’t shy and enjoyed meeting new people! She loved to share stories, and pictures of her children & grandchildren.

Diane is survived by her husband of 45 years, David, son Matt Easterday and his wife Elizabeth and their five children Drew, Deontai, Ella, Cooper, and Dylan, and daughter Ashley and her husband Chris Key and their two daughters Ava and Emma.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donna and Robert Keeslar.

The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 4pm, located at Moyer Recreation Center, 3000 Moyer Loop, The Villages, FL 32163.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Misinformation in The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Bonita resident is critical of “misinformation” published in The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Celebrating Hage’s success in session

A Village of Linden resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers words of praise for the performance of state Rep. Brett Hage.

Pulling the plug on $300 weekly subsidy

A Village of Bonita resident offers her thoughts on wages, the labor shortage and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to pull the plug on a $300 weekly subsidy for the unemployed. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Hatred in the headlines

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval resident says she remains hopeful, despite the headlines.

The explanation might not be as simple as some think

A reader from Ocala weighs in on the labor shortage and what may be behind it. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos