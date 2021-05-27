Diane Marie Easterday of The Villages, FL was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She left this world suddenly on May 23, 2021 at the age of 66.

Diane was born in May 1955 in Coldwater, MI. She attended Coldwater High School, and was a graduate of South Central Michigan School of Practical Nursing. Diane pursued many avenues in the nursing field, including Dermatology and elementary school nurse. She married the love of her life, David Easterday, on January 3, 1976. Diane was actively involved in her community and loved planning special events with friends and neighbors. Diane wasn’t shy and enjoyed meeting new people! She loved to share stories, and pictures of her children & grandchildren.

Diane is survived by her husband of 45 years, David, son Matt Easterday and his wife Elizabeth and their five children Drew, Deontai, Ella, Cooper, and Dylan, and daughter Ashley and her husband Chris Key and their two daughters Ava and Emma.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donna and Robert Keeslar.

The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 4pm, located at Moyer Recreation Center, 3000 Moyer Loop, The Villages, FL 32163.