Federal agency will allow placement of flags at Florida National Cemetery

On Memorial Day, we honor the brave soldiers, sailors, airmen, reservists and Marines who have laid down their lives for this great country.

Ahead of this year’s Memorial Day, the Veterans Affairs Administration announced that national cemeteries across the country would allow for the mass placement of flags.

The announcement comes after the VA adjusted guidance for fully vaccinated individuals that lifts social distancing and mask requirements at national cemeteries.

Volunteers wishing to place flags should contact the Florida National Cemetery at (352) 793-9560 for more information.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.