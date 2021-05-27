Habitual offender arrested after traffic stop in downtown Wildwood

A driver classified as a habitual offender was arrested after a traffic stop in downtown Wildwood.

Anthony Vaughn Caira, 32, of Pompano Beach, was at the wheel of a beige Dodge Dakota at 8:39 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 and Huey Street when an officer noticed he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of the Sumter County Animal Hospital at 533 Main St.

Caira admitted he was “trying to get his license straightened out” and that he is on probation for grand theft. He also said he could “call someone to pick him and the vehicle up,” the report said.

A check revealed Caira’s license has been revoked since 2008. It also showed that Caira is on felony probation through 2023.

He was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.