Rupert Canine Park to remain closed on afternoons through June 21

The Rupert Canine Park will be closed for maintenance from 1:45 to 5 p.m. each day through June 21.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Riverbend Recreation Center at 674-8455.
