Fruitland Park man once arrested after ‘taking off’ with girlfriend back behind bars

A Fruitland Park man who was once jailed for taking off with his girlfriend and violating community control requirements is back behind bars in the Marion County Jail.

Herman Benjamin Dawkins, 38, was arrested Thursday in the 14400 block of S.E. 44th Avenue in Summerfield on outstanding Lake County warrants for multiple charges. He was transported to the Marion County Jail and is expected to be extradited back to Lake County to face charges of aggravated assault without intent to kill, false imprisonment, depriving use of 911 and simple battery. He was being held on $13,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set.

Dawkins, who lives in the 2800 block of Register Rd. in Fruitland Park, also was arrested in August 2016 and jailed without bond on charges of driving while license suspended, fleeing law enforcement and insurance claim fraud. He had been sentenced in March 2016 to community control in Marion County but had failed to fill out daily activity logs in June and July. When an officer went to Dawkins’ residence, he wasn’t home as the court had ordered. His father said that his son had taken off with his girlfriend, a report states.