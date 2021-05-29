John L. Burns, a retired newspaper executive, passed away peacefully on May 25 surrounded by family at his home in The Villages, Fla. He was 85.

A native of Troy, N.Y., Jack was the third child of the late John “Sonny” Burns and Josephine (Thompson) Burns. He graduated from LaSalle Institute in 1954, before joining the Air Force and being introduced to data processing.

Jack would go on to a 40-year career in the newspaper industry, helping lead the introduction and expansion of computer technology at The Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) and The Morning Call (Allentown, Pa.).

Jack married his beloved wife, Sharon Jane (LaFave) Burns, on Nov. 17, 1956, in a ceremony at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Green Island, N.Y.

Family was at the center of the life he built with Sharon, raising three sons in their Hillsview Heights home in Troy. Jack would take his family on camping trips across the Northeast, but his favorite spots were the Adirondacks’ Lake George and Lake Abanakee. He taught his sons how to camp and fish on those trips, building great family memories.

His travels expanded significantly following his retirement as he and Sharon visited 36 countries, among them his mother’s native Ireland, the United Kingdom, France, Russia and China. Walking on the Great Wall of China was the highlight of his travels.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his daughter, Andrea Nicole Burns, and his sisters, Joan (Burns) Corbett and Shirley (Burns) Doud.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; three sons, Daniel Burns (Cindy Koltko) of Ashburn, Va., Michael Burns (Vicki Williams) of New Orleans, and Christopher Burns (Christina Bond) of Macungie, Pa.; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A private ceremony will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were handled by The Neptune Society. Memorial contributions in Jack’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105.